Karachi Police reveal new details about Nimra Khan’s alleged abduction bid

Karachi Police on Sunday revealed new details days after a video of actress Nimra Khan went viral in which she alleged that she was the target of a kidnapping attempt.

In an Instagram video on Sunday, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Manisha Ropeta clarified that the incident was not an attempted kidnapping but rather a “case of harassment.”

According to SDPO Ropeta, there was a single assailant involved in the incident who acted alone in the incident.

It is pertinent to mention that Nimra Khan had earlier disclosed that she was not the target of kidnappers as a celebrity, adding that it could have been any young woman in her place.

Khan also featured in the Karachi Police’s new video in which she expressed satisfaction with their performance.

“I am glad that nobody is after my life. The Karachi police have worked tirelessly to gather evidence and carry out the investigation,” the actress said.

Nimra Khan expressed hope that police would soon arrest the culprit and provide justice to her.

It is pertinent to mention that a video of the actress went viral earlier this month in which she claimed that she thwarted an attempted abduction.

The incident reportedly occurred on August 11 evening when she was waiting for her family outside a hotel in Karachi’s Defence area.

While she stood outside the hotel waiting, three armed men approached and stopped their vehicle nearby. They attempted to forcibly pull her into the car at gunpoint, the actress said in the video.

Nimra Khan revealed that one of the assailants placed a gun against her abdomen, prompting her to scream and fight back.

“I started screaming and ran away. Nobody helped me. Anything could have happened—they could have shot me from behind, but I escaped,” the actress said in the viral video.