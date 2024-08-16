‘I was not their target…’: Nimra Khan breaks silence on kidnapping attempt

Days after sharing the horrifying details of a kidnapping attempt in DHA, Karachi, actor Nimra Khan disclosed that she was not the target of kidnappers as a celebrity, adding that it could have been any young woman in her place.

Less than a week after she narrowly escaped the kidnapping attempt in Karachi, Nimra Khan turned to her social media with a new video message, urging the critics and media to focus on the crime rather than the celebrity, as she wasn’t the particular target of the abductors.

“It was clear from their faces that they didn’t recognize me; I was not their target; their target was just a girl, any girl,” she said in the clip. “I didn’t raise my voice for myself alone but for all girls who remain silent due to fear of society, parents, or social media.”

In the video, the ‘Bhool’ actor also advised all women to protect themselves and speak out against any form of injustice.

For the unversed, Khan shared earlier this week that she became a victim of a kidnapping attempt by three men while she waited for her car outside a hotel in DHA, Karachi. She revealed that despite screaming for help, nearby onlookers did not come to her aid, until she managed to stop a passing car, and the family inside, rescued her with the help of hotel staff.

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Asad Raza took notice of the attempted kidnapping and sought reports from concerned officials.