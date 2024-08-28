Nine workers injured as coaster overturns near Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: At least nine workers of a textile unit were injured when a coaster overturned near Chak Jhumra, Faisalabad on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Rescue said that a coaster carrying workers of a textile mill was on its way near Chak 188, Nulleywala,Chak Jhumra when it overturned. Resultantly,nine workers suffered injuries.

Rescue teams shifted three injured to THQ Chak Jhumra and three to rural health center, Khurrianwala. The remaining three were provided first aid only.

They included Ali Shair of Chak 187-RB, Saba of Chak no 187-RB, while Bilal, Farrukh, Ali Hassan and Safdar of Jhumra city. Rehman, Ihsan and Shamas were provided first aid, rescuers said.

In a separate incident, a man lost his life when a speeding oil tanker overturned onto his car near the Baloch Colony pull in Karachi.

The car trapped under the oil tanker was removed with the help of a crane. The deceased, identified as Asad, has been moved to Jinnah Hospital.

Fire Officer Zulfiqar confirmed the completion of the rescue operation and further mentioned that the district administration was informed to transfer the oil from the affected tanker. However, it was not possible to remove the tanker without emptying it first.

Kerosene oil is continuously leaking from the tanker, posing a risk of further accidents.

Meanwhile, both tracks of the Baloch Colony pull are closed, causing inconvenience to office-goers. Traffic heading to the Korangi Industrial Area is being diverted to alternative routes.