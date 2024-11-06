Nintendo confirms Switch 2 backward compatibility with original console

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa on Wednesday dropped a major update about the features of Switch 2, the successor to the original gaming console.

In a post on X, he revealed that Switch 2 will be backward compatible with the original Switch console software and the Switch Online service.

“At today’s Corporate Management Policy Briefing, we announced that Nintendo Switch software will also be playable on the successor to Nintendo Switch. Nintendo Switch Online will be available on the successor to Nintendo Switch as well,” Furukawa wrote.

However, the Nintendo boss declined to reveal any further details about the hotly-anticipated gaming console.

“Further information about the successor to Nintendo Switch, including its compatibility with Nintendo Switch, will be announced at a later date,” he wrote in the post.

It is noteworthy that the original Switch did not feature traditional backward compatibility, as it shifted from the disc format of the Wii and Wii U consoles back to cartridges.

A day earlier, Furukawa revealed that the Kyoto-based company was following its original plan to announce the upcoming gaming console.

The statement came amid reports that the company was looking to reveal the gaming console in November.

While Shuntaro Furukawa said there was no change to the company’s plan to announce a successor to its Switch, he did not go into specifics or provide an exact date for the announcement of the gaming console.

Meanwhile, Nintendo is reportedly working to get other publishers to remaster their old games including Splinter Cell: Blacklist and Driver for the original Switch gaming console.

Reports said that the company approached developer Ubisoft which is working to release a remaster for Splinter Cell: Blacklist in 2025.