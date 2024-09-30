Nintendo Switch 2 likely release date revealed

Nintendo is reportedly looking to release the hotly-anticipated Switch 2 in early 2025 as rumours intensified following leaked images of the device.

Ruben Mercado, CEO of Blade, a company believed to be involved in the development of the console, has said that Switch 2 is ‘ready,’ Metro reported.

During a recent interview, Mercado claimed that his company has access to an almost final version of the gaming console, set to be launched in March or April 2025.

However, he maintained that the release date for Switch 2 will depend on Nintendo’s earnings for the current fiscal year.

According to Mercado, the Kyoto-based gaming company could launch the console in March if its sales are below expectations.

Nintendo would look to release the device in April if the company’s financial figures return strong, he said.

Ruben Mercado, however, revealed that Nintendo is planning a simultaneous worldwide launch for the console, similar to the release plan of the original Switch in March 2017.

Earlier this month, the alleged first images and specifications of the Nintendo Switch 2 leaked online, revealing the new Joy-Cons and larger screen along with USB-C ports on both the top and bottom of the Switch 2.

One of the pictures shows the Joy-Cons showing a magnetic connection, previously rumoured as a replacement for the slide-in controllers used in the original Switch.

The leaks also revealed the console has an 8-inch screen and a magnetic slide rail, 256GB of internal storage, HDMI 2.1 ports, and 12GB RAM.

Reacting to the alleged specifications of the gaming console, Mercado stated that the Joy-Con controllers are magnetic and have a ‘locking system’ so they remain attached to the console.