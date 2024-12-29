Nintendo Switch 2 to be as powerful as PS4 Pro?

Nintendo Switch 2 has long been a topic of debate on social media along with several alleged leaks to reveal the specifications of the gaming console.

While the Kyoto-based company remains tight-lipped about its hotly-anticipated gaming console, fans have been coming up with wild theories about how Switch 2 might look like.

Now, a latest report has claimed that the Nintendo Switch 2 would run at PS4 Pro levels of power, a significant improvement from the current console’s capabilities.

Fans of the gaming console welcomed the report of the power specification as Nintendo Switch is generally compared with the power of PS3.

However, the report came with an exception, which is that Nintendo Switch 2 will have the power as much as PS4 only in the docked mode.

The claim is seen as a disappointing update for fans who mostly use the gaming console in handheld mode.

It is worth noting here that the only official confirmation Nintendo Switch 2 has gotten is its backward compatibility with the original Switch and the Switch Online service.

Read more: Nintendo Switch 2 accessory company accidentally reveals ‘first image’

In November this year, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa revealed that Switch 2 will be backward compatible with the original Switch console software and the Switch Online service.

“At today’s Corporate Management Policy Briefing, we announced that Nintendo Switch software will also be playable on the successor to Nintendo Switch. Nintendo Switch Online will be available on the successor to Nintendo Switch as well,” Furukawa wrote.

Earlier this year, Nintendo confirmed that it plans to announce the console in the current financial year end in March 2025.

Meanwhile, reports said that the company began production in September of this year to ensure that Switch 2 does not sell out at its launch.