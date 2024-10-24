Nintendo Switch to get remasters of Driver, Splinter Cell: Blacklist?

Nintendo is reportedly working to get other publishers to remaster their old games including Splinter Cell: Blacklist and Driver for the original Switch gaming console.

According to Metro UK, the Kyoto-based gaming company is reportedly planning a number of new remasters for its original gaming console.

The report emerged days after speculations that the company’s hotly-anticipated Switch 2 might be released at a later date than the anticipated early 2025 date.

Rumours had it that Nintendo approached developer Ubisoft which is working to release a remaster for Splinter Cell: Blacklist in 2025.

Additionally, the company is also working to bring the remasters of Driver 1 and 2 to the original Switch.

According to reports, the Kyoto-based gaming company has also asked EA, Bandai Namco, and an unnamed Western company to remaster some of their popular games for its gaming console.

Fans of the device were quick to suggest that the move indicated that Nintendo had no plans to release Switch 2 any time soon.

“It’s still so weird to me because we haven’t gotten either a Switch 2 reveal or an end-of-year Direct yet. So, what’s Nintendo doing for the first half of 2025?” a social media user wrote.

Another stated: “Sounds like Switch 2 isn’t getting announced this year honestly.”

It is worth mentioning here that the company has not officially announced Switch 2, however, it has confirmed that a successor to its popular console was in development.

Since the confirmation of the development on the gaming console, fans have been speculating that Nintendo would launch it in the first quarter of 2025.

However, a recent rumour suggested that the highly-anticipated gaming console might arrive at a much later date than the anticipated one as it did not enter full production in August.

It was reported that the gaming console was still not in full production as of October 2024.