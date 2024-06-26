No free ground water for people of Karachi anymore

KARACHI: The people of Karachi will not be able to have free underground water as the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) issued a notification to charge them for the basic necessity, ARY News reported.

According to the notification, digital water meters will be installed to measure underground water usage of the Karachiites and industries of the port city.

The notification will be applicable to Karachi Division from August 1.

According to the KMC, corporations, commercial use, water bottling, packaging, educational institutions, hotels, restaurants, manufacturing, and processing units will be included in the underground water metering system.

Societies, residential complexes, apartments, and flats will also be part of the system. However, individual residential houses will not be included in the metering system

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Rs 1 billion revenue is expected annually revenue from the system. The meters will also be used to monitor water usage in industries.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that 550 million gallons of water worth 4.5 billion rupees is are being supplied to Karachi. He said that there are 5,500 water tankers running in the city out of which 3200 have been registered to prevent water theft.

He said that the remaining 2300 water tankers will also be registered.