‘PTI will apologise after Nov 24 protest’

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Senator Talal Chaudhry claimed that after the November 24 protest, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will ‘once again seek apology’, ARY News reported.

Speaking to the media, Talal Chaudhry claimed that there are various groups within the PTI which he said are fighting for control of the party.

“PTI, as a political entity, has become ‘orphaned,’ with no one to address its plight,” Senator Talal Chaudhry said.

He further asserted that after the November 24 protest, PTI would be forced to apologise once again. He accused PTI of being solely interested in political gains, rather than addressing important issues.

He remarked that the November 24 protest would just be another chapter in PTI’s long history of ‘futile protests’, adding that it is unclear when PTI’s final call would come.

The PML-N leader also went on to say that Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI founder Imran Khan, is ‘attempting’ to seize control of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, and accused her of misusing governmental powers

Senator Talal Chaudhry said that PTI’s ‘internal strife’ is not just about political control, but also personal conflicts. He said that scandals related to the Toshakhana (state gifts) and other controversial actions have now been exposed.

Earlier on November 16, Atta Tarar, another leader of ruling PML-N demanded an apology from PTI founder Imran Khan and other party leaders for ‘orchestrating’ the May 9 attacks.

Tarar during his presser, strongly condemned the May 9 attacks, describing them as part of a well-coordinated conspiracy orchestrated by the PTI. He emphasised that undeniable evidence links PTI to the violence that unfolded on 9 May.

Atta Tarar said that the May 9 attacks were not a result of ‘spontaneous’ actions but were ‘deliberately planned by PTI leadership’.

He asserted that videos of PTI leaders involved in the attacks were available, further verifying the PTI’s role in the chaos.

It is pertinent to note that the incarcerated founder of PTI, Imran Khan, has called for a protest on November 24 in the federal capital, Islamabad.