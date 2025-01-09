WATCH: Bangladesh batter hits 30 runs in final over to clinch thrilling game

Bangladesh batter Nurul Hasan, representing Rangpur Riders in the BPL 2024-25, secured a miraculous victory for his team with his blitz in the final over.

The right-handed batter was on two off one delivery when his team needed 26 in the final over in their game against Fortune Barishal.

The 19th over saw a couple of Rangpur Riders batters fall, leading Nurul Hasan to take the strike from the start of the over.

Facing West Indian pacer Kyle Mayer, Nurul Hasan smashed the first delivery for six and followed it with a couple of fours.

The fourth ball of the final over was also dispatched for six while the Rangpur Riders batter hit the penultimate ball for a four.

With two to get off the last ball of the final over, Nurul Hasan hit another six, the third of the over, to seal the game for his team on the ultimate ball.

Read more: Taskin Ahmed bags third-best figures in T20 history with seven wickets

In total, the Bangladesh batter scored 30 off the final over, as against the required 26 to defeat Fortune Barishal in their BPL 2024-25 game.

With Nurul Hasan’s final-over blitz, Rangpur Riders now hold the record for the third-highest last-over score in a men’s T20, only behind Somerset’s 34 runs in the T20 Blast in 2015 and Kolkata Knight Riders’ 31 against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023.

It is worth noting here that the record for the highest final-over score is held by Somerset when former Pakistani spinner Abdur Rehman smashed three sixes and two fours, scoring a total of 26 runs.

Bowler Matt Coles also bowled three no-balls in the over which were each worth two runs according to the tournament’s playing conditions while the batters also took two singles, bringing the tally to 34 in the final over.