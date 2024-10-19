OGRA seeks clarification from SSGC on geyser charges in gas bills

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has sought a response from the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) regarding the charges for geysers in gas bills, ARY News reported.

In a statement, OGRA said that it has asked SSGC to provide a written response regarding the prices of geysers and their installation charges.

The authority has clarified that consumers are not bound to install geysers through SSGC contractors and can install them themselves.

However, OGRA emphasized that it is the consumer’s responsibility to ensure the installation of geysers to conserve energy. Additionally, gas companies have the right to inspect geysers in consumers’ premises to ensure safety and compliance with regulations.

Yesterday, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) started collecting conical baffle charges under geyser campaign.

According to details, SSGC sent additional bills amounting to Rs2,085 to the consumers under the name of “conical baffle” charges. Millions of consumers within the 3.2 million customer network are distressed due to these extra charges.

It is being revealed that consumers received inflated bills regardless of whether geysers were installed in their homes. Extra charges were applied before the installation of conical baffles.

Following the outcry of consumers, the OGRA issued a clarification, stating that the installation of Conical Baffles has been authorized to ensure safety and reduce gas bills for consumers.

The spokesperson advised that consumers facing charges without having a geyser should file complaints with the company or OGRA.

SSGC officials stated that surveys were conducted for the installation of Conical Baffles, and charges were applied after OGRA’s approval. Contractors have begun the installation process.

SSGC urged consumers to contact the nearest Customer Facilitation Center (CFC) for any complaints regarding Conical Baffles.