Omar Ayub seeks Hamood ur Rehman Commission’s report to reply FIA notice

ISLAMABAD: The Leader of Opposition Omar Ayub has demanded the Hamood ur Rehman Commission report’s copy from the FIA over a notice about a video from the PTI founder’s account.

Omar Ayub, who has also been the secretary general of the PTI, in a written reply to the FIA notice, has announced to raise the issue of the notice in the parliament and challenging it in the court.

Omar Ayub’s lawyers in the reply said that an ambiguous and insulting notice, comprising of illegal questions, was served to the PTI leader.

“The notice has been related with the incidents of the fall of Dhaka, over which the government had made a commission,” Omar Ayub replied. “The Commission had submitted its complete report to the state in year 1974, which was neither rejected nor refuted,” according to the reply.

“The Hamood ur Rehman Commission’s report has been in the Cabinet Division’s record,” the reply read. “The FIA has neither been a department comprises of historians nor superior to the judiciary. The only motive of the notice has been to victimize the PTI’s founder and Omar Ayub,” according to reply.

Ayub has demanded the FIA to provide a copy of the Hamood ur Rehman Commission report for preparation of reply to the investigation agency’s notice.

The counsels said that “Omar Ayub will use his right to raise the issue of the FIA’s notice in the parliament and challenge it in the court”.