One policeman injured in Mastung grenade attack

MASTUNG: A policeman got injured in a grenade attack in the vicinity of the central jail in Mastung ahead of the general election 2024, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As the general election is around the corner, Pakistan is experiencing a notable increase in terrorism, as another grenade attack was reported in Mastung, leaving one central jail policeman injured.

The police claimed that unidentified men threw a hand grenade in the vicinity of the central jail in Mastung and managed to escape from the scene.

The police reached the spot and cordoned off the area to apprehend the accused while claiming that no casualty had been reported in the attack.

Meanwhile, the injured individual was swiftly shifted to the hospital for the necessary medical treatment.

Earlier in the day, At least one was killed whereas five others sustained injuries as multiple blasts rocked Balochistan ahead of the election 2024.

As per details, SSP operations Jawad Tariq said a blast occurred on CPEC road in Quetta that claimed the life of one passerby.

He said that that 8 to 10 kilograms of explosives were used in the blast however further investigation is underway to identify the deceased individual.

The SSP operations said that no election activities were scheduled on the spot of the incident but the security is high alert in the provide ahead of the general election.

The second explosion occurred on Ghulam Nabi Chowk Turbat injuring one however no loss of life was reported.