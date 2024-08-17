PAA issues first directive after establishment

KARACHI: Following the distribution of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the newly established Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) has issued its first administrative order, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Director of Human Resources (HR) for the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) has directed all department heads to implement the changes.

In the directive, it was instructed that “Pakistan Airports Authority” should replace “Civil Aviation” in all official correspondence and documentation, while all departments have been ordered to immediately adopt this new terminology in their communications.

The administrative order also emphasized the immediate implementation of these changes, with instructions sent to all higher authorities to ensure compliance.

Earlier to this, the newly established Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) has invited its employees to contribute ideas for designing a new logo.

In a bid to ensure broad participation, the authority has instructed all directors and additional directors to encourage maximum involvement from staff in this creative process.

Employees are requested to submit their logo design suggestions by August 22. The proposals will be reviewed and considered by the Council, with the final decision to be submitted to the PAA Executive for approval.