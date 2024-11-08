Watch: Rizwan in hilarious exchange with Zampa before DRS in second ODI

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan got involved in a hilarious exchange with Australia spinner Adam Zampa during the second PAK v AUS ODI in Adelaide on Friday.

After electing to bowl first, Pakistan bowlers were on the attack and continued to dismiss the hosts’ batters at intervals.

Adam Zampa came to the crease after the fall of the eighth wicket in the 29th over as Australia posted 130 on the scoreboard.

A hilarious incident unfolded in the 34th over when Zampa attempted to hook Naseem Shah’s bouncer.

However, he missed the ball and it landed in Mohammad Rizwan’s gloves behind the wickets.

Shah along with Rizwan and other Pakistan fielders appealed for a caught behind, however, but the umpire was not convinced of an edge.

The Pakistan captain Rizwan first consulted with Naseem Shah and then left the commentators in splits when he asked Zampa if he had edged it.

Read more: Pakistan hammer Australia by nine wickets in 2nd ODI

“You heard something?” the Pakistan wicketkeeper asked Zampa, to which the leg-spinner replied hilariously, “You guys appeal for everything.”

Mohammad Rizwan then asked the Australia spinner if he should take the review, to which the Australian responded “Yeah you should, you should take it.”

Rizwan referred the decision, but replays of the delivery showed that the ball had passed well above his bat.

Zampa was the last batter to be dismissed after pacer Shaheen Afridi castled him to bowl out Australia for 163 in the second PAK v AUS ODI.

Haris Raud was the pick of the bowlers, having returned with figures of 5-29, while Shaheen Afridi took 3-26. Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain bagged one wicket each.

Pakistan chased the target of 164 runs in 26.3 overs at the loss of one wicket only and levelled the three-match PAK v AUS series 1-1. The series decider will be played in Perth on Sunday.