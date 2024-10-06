‘They are a real threat’: Vaughan on Pakistan team before PAK v ENG Tests

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has said that Pakistan posed a significant threat to England in the upcoming PAK v ENG Test series.

The two teams are scheduled to play a three-match Test series in Multan and Rawalpindi from October 7 to October 28.

The first PAK v ENG Test match will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium from October 7 to 11, while the second Test match will be played at the same venue from October 15 to 19.

The third Test match will commence on October 24 and will take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Highlighting the recent performance of the hosts, Michael Vaughan maintained that Pakistan could be a real threat for England as they have a history of bringing their best out when they are at their lowest.

“If there is one thing we know about Pakistan from years of experience it is that they are a real threat when they are going through a bit of turmoil. And right now, they are going through a bit of turmoil. They are on a poor run of form and their selection is chaotic,” he wrote in a column for a UK media outlet.

However, Vaughan asserted that red-ball coach Jason Gillespie will get Pakistan playing much better in the PAK v ENG Test series.

Reflecting on the nature and condition of the pitch for the first Test, he said that the Multan pitch was a bit of a mystery at this stage.

“Pakistan have spoken about making greener pitches, but if they are flat like Rawalpindi in 2022, when England scored 500 in a day, they will have a lot of fun playing Bazball. That is great, but as they tick towards their big year in 2025, when they host India and travel to Australia, I would like to see them play the way they did for most of this summer – until they got it wrong at the Oval,” he added.