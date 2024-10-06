Pakistan unveils playing 11 for Multan test against England

Pakistan has announced the team’s playing XI for the highly anticipated first Test match against England, kicking off on October 7 at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

The green team skipper Shan Masood expressed confidence in the selected lineup, citing Aamer Jamal’s inclusion as a significant boost. “This is our best XI, and we’ve maintained a consistent batting lineup for stability,” he stated during a press conference.

Reflecting on Pakistan’s previous encounter with England, Masood emphasized the need for strategic play. “We’ve learned from our past experiences and are prepared to face the Ollie Pope-led side.”

Masood mentioned the absence of England’s star all-rounder Ben Stokes but warned that the opposition’s lineup remains formidable. “Stokes’s absence will impact England, but their XI is still strong.”

Pakistan seeks redemption after their recent Test series defeat against Bangladesh. The team will rely on its revamped lineup.

Pakistan and England are scheduled to play a three-match Test series in Multan and Rawalpindi from October 7 to October 28.

The first PAK v ENG Test match will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium from October 7 to 11, while the second Test match will be played at the same venue from October 15 to 19.

The third Test match will commence on October 24 and will take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan’s XI

Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (C), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel (VC), Mohammad Rizwan (Wk), Salman Ali Agha, Aamir Jamal, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Abrar Ahmad.

England XI

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (captain), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir.