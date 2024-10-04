PAK v ENG: Nasser Hussain warns England ahead of Test series

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has warned the visitors against taking Pakistan lightly in the upcoming Test series.

Pakistan and England are scheduled to play a three-match Test series in Multan and Rawalpindi from October 7 to October 28.

The first PAK v ENG Test match will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium from October 7 to 11, while the second Test match will be played at the same venue from October 15 to 19.

The third Test match will commence on October 24 and will take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Ahead of the Test series, cricket commentator Nasser Hussain said that the Pakistan team has the ability to bounce back from their low.

“Pakistan are always a mercurial side that have ups and downs, but at the moment, they’re on a real low, in all formats. They didn’t have a great (T20) World Cup. They’ve got another coach-captain combination in Jason Gillespie and Shan Masood, their star batter Babar Azam hasn’t got a half-century in his last eight Test matches and has just given up the white-ball captaincy. But you’d be a fool to say that going to Pakistan and winning is an easy job to do,” he added.

While maintaining that England will play their brand of cricket in the PAK v ENG series, Hussain said that all the attention will be on Pakistan to come up with a plan to break their losing momentum.

“They’re a very proud cricketing nation, they won’t like the slump that they’re in, and they will still be a force at home. I think all eyes will be on Pakistan and whether they can up their game, because I think we sort of know what we’re going to get from Ben Stokes and his team,” he added.