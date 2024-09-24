Pakistan announces squad for first England Test

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a 15-member squad for the first Test against England scheduled to begin on October 7 in Multan.

All-rounder Aamir Jamal and Noman Ali returned to the squad led by Shan Masood while Saud Shakeel will act as his vice.

“Following the squad announcement and based on the recommendation of head coach Jason Gillespie, the selected players have been withdrawn from the Champions One-Day Cup playoffs to allow them some rest ahead of the series,” the PCB said in a statement.

According to the PCB, the squad will assemble in Multan on September 30 and the training camp will commence on October 1 before the first PAK v ENG Test.

While the first Test is scheduled for October 7-11, the PCB revised the schedule of the second Test, originally planned at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi from October 15-19.

The match was shifted from Karachi to Multan as the National Bank Stadium is undergoing a major facelift for next year’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The third PAK v ENG Test will also be played as originally planned from October 24-28 in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan squad:

Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicket-keeper), and Shaheen Shah Afridi.