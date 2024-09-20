PCB announces revised schedule of Pakistan vs England test series

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the revised schedule of the three ICC World Test Championship fixtures between Pakistan and England, ARY News reported.

As per details, the second Test, which was originally planned at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi from 15-19 October, will now be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

According to the new schedule, the remaining two Tests will be played as originally planned, 7-11 October in Multan and 24-28 October in Rawalpindi.

The match has been shifted from Karachi to Multan as the National Bank Stadium is undergoing major facelift for next year’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which will also be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium and Rawalpindi’s Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The England men’s cricket team will arrive in Multan on 2 October, while the Pakistan men’s cricket team will also assemble in Multan on 2 October.

Earlier, England coach Brendon McCullum addressed the issue news circulated regarding moving one or more of the games to the United Arab Emirates or Sri Lanka, saying that “We don’t really know (what is happening in Pakistan) but we can’t pick a team until we know where we’re going to play,” he said.

“It would be nice if, over the next couple of days, we found out.”

The former New Zealand captain added: “Then we’ll sit down and make sure we’ve got the right team for the right conditions and the right opposition.”

England did not tour Pakistan between 2005 and 2022, owing to security concerns, with the Pakistan Cricket Board staging matches in the UAE throughout that period.

England Men’s Test Squad:

Ben Stokes (c), Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Josh Hull, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Olly Stone and Chris Woakes.