WATCH: Pakistan players congratulate Joe Root on historic knock

England batter Joe Root broke multiple records with his 262-run knock against Pakistan during the first PAK v ENG Test in Multan on Thursday.

The record-breaking inning saw Root soaring to the top of the England Test run-scoring charts as he surpassed Alastair Cook who scored 12,472 runs in Tests for England.

Additionally, the star England batter also leapfrogged Alastair Cook’s five double centuries to become the second England batter to have the most double hundreds, only after batter Wally Hammond who leads with seven.

Further, Root also became the first visiting batter in Asia to score a double hundred in India, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan.

His 262-run knock came from 375 balls with the help of 17 fours in the first PAK v ENG Test in Multan.

His exceptional inning came to an end when he was dismissed by Pakistan all-rounder Salman Ali Agha in the 137th over.

As he was walking back to the dressing room, Joe Root’s effort in the game was acknowledged by the Pakistan players who congratulated him.

A viral video following the England batter’s dismissal showed Agha shaking hands with Root as captain Shan Masood also congratulated him on a fine knock.

Former England captain and commentator Nasser Hussain lauded the gesture of the Pakistan players.

“That is really nice to see. Every single Pakistan player has walked up to Joe Root to shake his hand. That is lovely to see,” said Hussain, who was on commentary duties.

“One of the great innings played by an Englishman as he walks off the field, a career best beaten against Pakistan. He finally walks off the field to put his feet up. Brilliant from Joe Root. Exhausted, he walks off. 262 in 374 deliveries,” Hussain added.