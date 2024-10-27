web analytics
Sunday, October 27, 2024
Memes flow in after Pakistan defeat England in Test series

England’s defeat from Pakistan in the third Test match in Rawalpindi by nine wickets, sparked meme fest on the social media platforms.

On Saturday, Englishmen faced a dismal nine-wicket loss in the third Test match against Pakistan and lost the series by 2-1.

Soon after the defeat of the “Bazball”, meme fest flooded the internet.

 

The spin combination of Sajid Khan and Noman Ali, who replaced Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah, gave the struggling hosts new hope after Pakistan’s decision to make four changes following the first Test crushing.

In the final two Test matches, the spin combination captured 39 of 40 England wickets, and their timed and convenient cameos further shattered the visitors.

Pakistan won their first home Test series since February 2021 when they defeated South Africa 2-0.

‘Disappointing’

Ben Stokes responded to the series loss by saying that losing games for England is painful and upsetting before emphasizing the importance of consistency.

“Losing games for England hurts so it’s disappointing,” said Ben Stokes.

“We need to do things for longer. As I said, we did good things in very small amounts of times at certain points throughout the second game and this game. But when you don’t sustain that, you know you’re always going to start falling away,” Ben Stokes added.

