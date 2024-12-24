South Africa announce Playing XI for first Pakistan Test

South Africa on Tuesday announced their Playing XI for the first Test of the two-match PAK v SA series, scheduled to begin on December 26.

Scheduled to be played at the Supersport Park, the hosts’ Playing XI for the Boxing Day Test features uncapped player Corbin Bosch who made his ODI debut in the final PAK v SA ODI.

While spinner Keshav Maharaj was ruled out of the first Test, South Africa’s Playing XI will feature almost the same team that played in the final Test against Sri Lanka earlier this month.

It is worth noting here that Keshav Maharaj suffered a groin strain ahead of the first PAK v SA ODI and was replaced by all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo.

As per Cricket South Africa, he is still unfit to feature in the first PAK v SA Test and will be replaced by all-rounder Corbin Bosch in the Playing XI.

Bosch joins Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Dan Paterson to form an all-pace bowling attack.

The two-match Test series against Pakistan is crucial for South Africa as they will look to boost their chance to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final.

South Africa Playing XI: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson, and Corbin Bosch.

It is worth noting here that the two teams played in the white-ball series before the Tests as South Africa won the three-match T20I series 2-0 after the final game was washed out.

However, Pakistan completed a historic whitewash in the three-match PAK v SA ODI series.