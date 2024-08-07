Imam-ul-Haq dropped as Pakistan announce squad for Bangladesh Test series

Regular opener Imam-ul-Haq drops out of the squad completely from Bangladesh Test series.

Of the 17 players picked for the first Test series of the 2024-25 season, 13 players were involved in Pakistan’s last series against Australia in December/January 2023-24.

Mohammad Huraira, Kamran Ghulam and Mohammad Ali have been rewarded for their consistent performances in the domestic circuit as well as for Pakistan Shaheens, while Naseem Shah is returning to the red-ball side after 13 months.

The first Test will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from August 21 to 25 while the second Test will be held from August 30 to September 3 in Karachi.

The training camp will commence at the Pindi stadium on August 11 and will be supervised by red-ball head coach Jason Gillespie and assistant coach Azhar Mahmood.

The Bangladesh cricket team is scheduled to arrive in Islamabad in the wee hours of August 17 and expected to train in the same afternoon.

Pakistan squad: Shan Masood (c), Saud Shakeel (vc), Aamir Jamal (subject to Fitness), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicket-keeper) and Shaheen Shah Afridi