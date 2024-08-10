web analytics
28.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, August 10, 2024
- Advertisement -

When will passport crisis end in Pakistan?

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan authorities have taken important decisions to overcome the issue pertaining to the delay in printing  of the passports, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to the details, the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports decided to purchase 20 new laminators and as many printers, the sources privy to the development said.

They added that the Directorate General of Immigration & Passports also decided to purchase five modern ARPM and two E-passport printers.

“With the new printers and laminators, 1,000 passports can be printed in one hour,” the sources added.

After the purchase of new machinery, the daily passport printing capacity is likely to be increased from 22,000 to 55,000.

The sources said that the passport authority also stocked up on lamination papers for the next six months.

The backlog is anticipated to be started clearing by the final week of September. In order to enhance printing capacity, the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports also decided to purchase printers twice a year. The authorities also decided to develop a new database.

Earlier, the issue of delay in Pakistani passport issuance echoed in the National Assembly.

Responding to Pakistan People’s Party’s Aga Rafiullah’s call attention notice, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar said the government is working to speed up the issuance process of passports.

He said the daily demand for Pakistani passports has reached 44,000 while only 25,000 to 26,000 passports are being published, daily in Pakistan.

Read more: Passport delays may prolong amid printing crisis

“Software is on update, the number of issuance of passports will reach 60,000, daily till September,” Tarar said.

Azam Nazeer Tarar admitted ‘extraordinary’ delay in passport issuance and assured to address the issue raised by a member of the house.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.