Pakistan denies reports of supplying Shaheen missiles to Iran

Pakistan on Friday categorically denied reports claiming that Islamabad is planning to supply Shaheen ballistic missiles to Iran.

“There is no truth in such allegations,” FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a weekly briefing,

During the briefing, Baloch highlighted Pakistan’s active participation in regional and international matters.

She mentioned that the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister represented Pakistan at the extraordinary OIC meeting on the Palestine situation.

Baloch further said that the acting Iranian foreign minister had contacted Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister following the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh.

“The two discussed the Palestine situation during the OIC extraordinary meeting and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to maintaining peace in the region,” she added.

Read More: Pakistan ‘fully supports’ Iran’s call for OIC extraordinary meeting

Addressing an alleged attack on Donald Trump by a Pakistani in the United States, Baloch assured that Pakistani authorities are in constant contact with US officials and are awaiting further details on the matter.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister (PM) and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha stressed urgency of a ceasefire in Gaza and unhindered supply of humanitarian assistance for the Palestinians.

Deputy PM Dar met with OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha on the sidelines of the Open-Ended Extraordinary Meeting of OIC Executive Committee in Jeddah.

They discussed the situation in Gaza and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Ishaq Dar discussed with the Secretary General the ongoing genocide of the Palestinians and dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and the West Bank.