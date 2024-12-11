Federal government moves to amend Privatization Commission Act

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan has decided to amend the Privatization Commission Act, introducing the Privatization Commission (Amendment) Bill 2024 in the National Assembly, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the bill has been referred to the relevant standing committee for review. Key changes include transferring significant powers related to the commission from the federal cabinet to the Prime Minister.

The decision means that the Chairman and members of the commission will have their salaries and allowances determined by the Prime Minister, shifting the current powers from the federal cabinet.

For the privatization of any entity, the commission will now consult the Ministry of Privatization rather than the cabinet before issuing advertisements.

This amendment reflects a significant shift in governance, centralizing key decisions under the executive authority of the Prime Minister.

Back in October 2024, the Pakistan government’s five-year (2024-29) privatization plan was been revealed, detailing the privatization of 24 institutions in three phases, ARY News reported, citing an official document.