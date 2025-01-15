Pakistan registers 27 million new voters in last six years

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs released the latest number of registered voters in Pakistan, revealing a substantial increase in registered voters across the country, ARY News reported.

According to the data, over 27 million new voters have been registered in the past six years out of which around 14.6 million were registered from Punjab. The total number of registered voters in Punjab reached over 75.3 million.

According to data, Sindh has added around 5.3 million new voters, increasing the total to over 27.7 million.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has witnessed an increase of around 7.2 million new voters, surpassing 22.5 million in total. Balochistan has added 1.2 million new voters, exceeding 5.526 million in total. Islamabad has seen an increase of 0.39 million new voters, bringing the total to 1.15 million.

In the past year alone, Pakistan has seen an increase of 3.668 million registered voters, the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs added.

Earlier in April 2024, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) revealed that the number of registered voters across the country reached over 130 million,

According to then figures, there were 70.40 million male and 60.92m female voters across the country.