Pakistan responds to US ‘concern’ over decision to ban PTI

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) on Friday responded to concerns shown by the United States (US) on Pakistan government’s decision of banning Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported.

Addressing a weekly briefing, FO Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that commentary from abroad was unwarranted and unacceptable interference in Pakistan’s domestic affairs.

She noted that the recent decisions by Pakistani courts, including the Supreme Court, showed the strengths of Pakistan’s legal and judicial system and the ability of the nation to deal with domestic challenges.

The federal government had announced its plans to ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and seek Article 6 proceedings against its founder Imran Khan, ex-president Dr Arif Alvi, and former deputy NA speaker Qasim Suri.

The announcement came following the relief given to the party by the top court in the reserved seats case as well as to the party founder Imran Khan in the Iddat case.

Addressing a presser, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said the country could not move forward with the Imran Khan-founded party’s existence.

“In view of the foreign funding case, May 9 riots, and the cipher case as well as the resolution passed in the US, we believe that there is credible evidence present to have the PTI banned,” he said.

The minister added: “We are going to impose a ban on PTI and we believe that Article 17 of the Constitution gives the government the right to ban political parties, and the matter will be referred to the Supreme Court.”

During a press briefing, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller voiced apprehension regarding potential restrictions on PTI by the government.

“We have observed public statements from the government regarding potential restrictions on PTI,” Miller stated. “Banning a political party would be of great concern to us. We advocate for respect for democratic principles and people’s fundamental rights, which are essential not only in Pakistan but also globally.”

Miller reiterated the US stance against political violence, affirming, “We abhor political violence in any country, including Pakistan, and have consistently condemned it. We support the rule of law and democratic processes in Pakistan and worldwide.”

When asked about the recent Supreme Court decision in favor of PTI, Miller underscored US support for constitutional processes and democratic norms. “We support the peaceful upholding of constitutional and democratic principles, including respect for human rights and freedom of expression,” he commented.