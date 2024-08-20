Pakistan, UAE reaffirm expanding ties in different sectors

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) reiterated their commitment to explore investment prospects between the two nations in different sectors, ARY News reported.

A press statement issued by the Foreign Office (FO) read that a high-ranking delegation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), headed by Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar.

The discussions focused on exploring investment opportunities in Pakistan’s maritime, railways, and aviation sectors.

Separately, Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Ambassador Kairat Sarybay, who is currently on a visit to Pakistan, called on the deputy prime minister.

Ishaq Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to CICA’s vision for a common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security in Asia. The deputy prime minister emphasised the need for conflict prevention; addressing the root causes of endemic disputes; and finding sustainable solutions for lasting peace and development in the CICA region.

He also emphasised the significance of preventive diplomacy, multilateralism and regional collaboration in addressing emerging global challenges.

Secretary General Sarybay appreciated Pakistan’s active and constructive role in CICA and briefed the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister on the ongoing activities and the future outlook of CICA.

Read More: Pakistan, Azerbaijan sign 15 agreements in various fields

Earlier in July, Pakistan and Azerbaijan signed 15 Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) and agreements to promote bilateral cooperation in a range of fields including trade, commerce, tourism, mines & minerals, science technology, law & justice and cultural exchange programs.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev witnessed the signing ceremony held here at the PM House.

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Azerbaijan Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Samir Sharifov signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan on Consular Affairs.

Preferential Trade Agreement between the government of Azerbaijan and the government of Pakistan was signed by Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan and Deputy Minister of Economy Azerbaijan Sahib Mammadov.