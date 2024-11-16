PTA announces ‘easier’ VPN registration process for freelancers

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has announced a ‘simplified’ VPN registration process for freelancers and organisations.

Now, software houses, call centres, banks, embassies, and freelancers can easily register their VPNs via PTA’s official website.

Members of the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) can also benefit from this facility, according to a press statement issued by the PTA.

To complete the registration, it is essential to fill out an online form that includes the CNIC, company registration details, and taxpayer status. Freelancers must provide proof of their affiliation with a project or company, such as a letter or email.

The approval process for this registration is completed within 8 to 10 hours, and so far, over 20,000 companies and freelancers have successfully registered their VPNs through this system.

Individuals wishing to use VPNs for commercial purposes must provide the required details and relevant proof from their employer.

Earlier on 14 Nov 2024, PTA introduced a new registration portal for Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) aimed at ensuring a ‘secure’ environment for Pakistan’s growing IT and e-commerce sectors.

To VPN registration in Pakistan, the PTA categorised registration process into four distinct groups.

For Companies: Businesses can register their VPN connections to ensure secure internet access.

For Freelancers: Freelancers can register using an authentication letter from their employer.

For Call Centres: Call centres have the option to whitelist IP addresses to improve security and functionality.

For Video Conferencing: Companies can whitelist IP addresses to facilitate seamless communication.