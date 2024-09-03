Pakistani players lack confidence, confused, says Mushtaq Ahmed

Following Pakistan’s worst performance against Bengali Tigers in the ongoing Test series, Bangladesh team’s spin bowling consultant Mushtaq Ahmed said that Pakistani cricketers are confused and suffering from fear.

He was talking in ARY News’ program 11th Hour, where former cricketer Basit Ali and analyst Shahid Hashmi were also present.

Regarding Pakistan team’s humiliating and historic 10-wicket defeat, Mushtaq Ahmed said that Test cricket is a mind game; if you don’t play with your mind, you cannot succeed. He added that some players in the national team are fearful and confused.

Mushtaq Ahmed mentioned that there is a lack of confidence in the team’s decision-making; players sometimes start playing aggressive cricket and then slow it down.

The former Pakistani legendary spinner further added that some players fear for their place in the team. Pakistani cricketers are confused, suffering from fear, and lack confidence, he added.

He lamented that it is our misfortune that we sometimes make someone a hero and then suddenly reduce them to zero. Even if the captain makes a wrong decision, the players should have confidence in it.

In response to a question, Mushtaq Ahmed clarified that Shaheen Afridi did not move Shan Masood’s hand away; rather, Shaheen had a bandage on his shoulder, which he was adjusting.