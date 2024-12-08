web analytics
Pakistan's agricultural exports witness significant growth

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Pakistan’s agricultural exports are witnessing significant growth due to the support of the Special Investment Facilitation Council.

Pakistan has crossed an important milestone in commercial exports by exporting tractors to the East Africa.

Recently, the first consignment of Pakistani tractors has reached the African country of Tanzania.

Through the efforts of Pakistani authorities, Kenya-Tanzania based ‘Masai Trekta Company’ partners for the promotion of Pakistani agricultural machinery in Tanzania.

This achievement reflects Pakistan’s determination to expand its global trade partnerships.

Read more: Pakistani rice exports in Saudi Arabia market up by 25pc

Efforts of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) are yielding results, as Pakistan has historically achieved $4 billion from the exports of rice.

As per details, Pakistan has achieved a historic milestone in rice exports, generating $4 billion in revenue through the facilitation of the SIFC (Special Investment Facilitation Council).

According to SIFC official Shahjehan Malik, the target for rice exports in the upcoming fiscal year has been set at $5 billion.

Malik stated that a comprehensive strategy will be developed, focusing on the research of modern seeds and the promotion of standardized agricultural practices.

He emphasized that Pakistan’s Basmati rice plays a crucial role in global partnerships due to its high quality in the international market. During the fiscal year 2024, Pakistan exported over 6 million tons of various rice varieties.

