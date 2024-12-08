Pakistan’s agricultural exports witness significant growth

Pakistan’s agricultural exports are witnessing significant growth due to the support of the Special Investment Facilitation Council.

Pakistan has crossed an important milestone in commercial exports by exporting tractors to the East Africa.

Recently, the first consignment of Pakistani tractors has reached the African country of Tanzania.

Through the efforts of Pakistani authorities, Kenya-Tanzania based ‘Masai Trekta Company’ partners for the promotion of Pakistani agricultural machinery in Tanzania.

This achievement reflects Pakistan’s determination to expand its global trade partnerships.

Efforts of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) are yielding results, as Pakistan has historically achieved $4 billion from the exports of rice.