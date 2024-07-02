Pakistan’s Awais Munir wins Asian 6-Red Snooker Championship

Pakistan’s cueist Awais Munir won the Asian 6-Red Snooker Championship after beating Hong Kong’s Nansen Wan in the final in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh on Tuesday.

Munir secured a 6-3 victory with the scores of 0-65, 35-26, 27-36, 38-20, 0-65, 13-46, 8-60, 34-0, 27-40.

Munir clinched the first frame with the score of 0-65, however, he ended the second frame with 26-35, the third frame went to the Pakistani cueist while the fourth was secured by the Hong Kong cueist.

With the game tied at 2-2, Awais Munir won three sets straight and made his lead 5-2.

He clinched the ninth frame and the Asian 6-Red Snooker Championship final after Nansen’s comeback in the eighth frame.

Munir had qualified to the final after defeating countryman Asjad Iqbal 5-2 in the semi-final a day earlier.

He secured victory by winning five consecutive frames after initially trailing Iqbal 0-2.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan’s cueist Mohammad Hasnain is the Asian U21 Snooker champion after he defeated compatriot Ahsan Ramzan 4-3 in the final.

Hasnain also remained undefeated during the group stage of the tournament having beat Shawn Lee of Hong Kong in the last four clash along with defeating Ranveer Duggal of India 4-3 in the quarters.

Ramzan also remain unbeaten in the championship before the final against Hasnain.