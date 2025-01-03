Pakistan’s weekly inflation increased by 3.7pc on YoY basis

ISLAMABAD: The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), increased by 3.97 percent on year-on-year (YoY) basis during the week ended on January 2 as compared to corresponding week of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.

On Week-on-Week basis, the inflation however witnessed a nominal decrease of 0.07 percent for the combined consumption groups during the week under review as compared to the last week.

According to the PBS, sugar prices have increased for the fifth consecutive week by Rs. 1.31 per kilogram (Kg). Furthermore, the prices of 18 essential commodities have risen including Chicken, which increased by Rs. 42.07 per kg; onions by Rs. 6.37 per kg; bananas by Rs. 3 per dozen, and Ghee by Rs. 7.73 per 2.5 kg tin.

The prices of beef, pulses, and basmati rice also witnessed a hike. In a contrasting trend, prices of 10 commodities decreased that include tomatoes by Rs. 34.41 per kg and potatoes by Rs. 6.32 per kg.

The prices of eggs, garlic and wheat flour have also come down.