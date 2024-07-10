Parvez Elahi once again summoned in corruption case

LAHORE: Anti-Corruption Punjab once again summoned former Chief Minister Punjab and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in a case pertaining to the alleged disbursement of Rs 2.4 billion to media houses, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the Anti-Corruption Punjab issued a notice to Parvez Elahi regarding an inquiry into the ‘unlawful’ disbursement of funds to media houses.

The former chief minister has been summoned to the Anti-Corruption Lahore office on Monday at 11 am.

“One-sided action will be taken if you (Parvez Elahi) fail to appear,” the Anti-Corruption maintained in the call-up notice.

Meanwhile, the sources said that Parvez Elahi has received the notice and is consulting with his legal team.

The former chief minister was released from Kot Lakhpat jail after being granted bail by the Lahore High Court (LHC) on May 21.

Read More: PTI’s Parvez Elahi released from Kot Lakhpat Jail

Parvez Elahi was initially arrested in the case of recruitments to the Punjab Assembly on June 3 last year. He was then arrested on September 18 in the case of allegedly illegally appointing Bhatti, following which a Lahore court sent him on judicial remand.

Following month, a judicial magistrate discharged Bhatti in the case but he remained in jail as he was on judicial remand in other corruption cases. Later the same month, Elahi was denied bail in the case.