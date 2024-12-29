WATCH: Cummins seeks DRS review of third umpire’s calls in fourth Test

Australian captain Pat Cummins was left in shock after a decision from the third umpire denied them a wicket in the fourth AUS v IND Test at the MCG.

With India’s last pair at the crease, the Australian skipper bowled a fuller-length delivery to Mohammed Siraj which took an edge and went towards Steve Smith at second slip.

The Australian fielder made no mistake in grabbing the ball as the hosts celebrated, believing that they wrapped India’s first inning in the fourth AUS v IND Boxing Day Test.

However, on-field umpire Michael Gough sent the decision to third umpire Sharfuddoula Saikat to check if there had been a bump ball.

After briefly consulting over replays, Sharfuddoula gave a not-out verdict, leaving Pat Cummins and his teammates baffled.

“I can see the ball after hitting the back, I am satisfied,” Sharfuddoula was heard saying.

The decision took Pat Cummins by surprise who was seen arguing with the on-field umpire.

The Australian skipper then signalled for a review, seeking the match officials to have another look at the footage.

However, Michael Gough and Joel Wilson denied Cummins’ pleas as Mohammed Siraj survived the call.

Siraj remained unbeaten on four as Australia wrapped the tourists’ first inning on 369 in the fourth AUS v IND Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Sunday.

Pacers Pat Cummins and Scott Boland took three wickets each along with spinner Nathan Lyon who also picked up three scalps.

In their second inning, Australia fought back in the latter part after their top-order fell to the pace of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon were the second joint top-scorers with 41 runs each after Marnus Labuschagne played a crucial 70-run knock in the second inning of the AUS v IND Boxing Day Test.

Australia lead by 333 runs after reaching 228-9 following an unbeaten final-wicket stand of 55 from 17.5 overs.