PDMA releases Rs350m aid for North Waziristan

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has released Rs 350 million in aid for North Waziristan, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PDMA spokesperson said that this is the 118th installment of the aid package.

Each registered family will receive Rs 20,000 in financial assistance and ration aid. The financial assistance will be disbursed to the victims within two days via mobile message, the spokesperson added.

The aid will benefit 18,000 registered families who have not yet returned to their areas, the spokesperson said.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued a report on the loss of lives and property due to rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) where five people died and eight were injured.

According to the report, three men and two women died, while five children, two men and one woman, were injured.

A total of 14 houses were damaged, of which one was completely damaged and 13 were partially damaged.

Due to heavy rains, life and financial accidents took place in different districts of Bajaur, Batagram, Mansehra, Buner, Dir Upper, and Lower.