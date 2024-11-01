‘Peaky Blinders’ film: Netflix drops Barry Keoghan’s first look

Actor Barry Keoghan has joined Netflix’s upcoming film “Peaky Blinders,” led by Oscar-winning Hollywood actor Cillian Murphy.

The streaming giant dropped the first look at the “Saltburn” actor in the spinoff film on Friday, showing him driving a truck while sporting a cap, leather jacket and a wound on his face.

Similar to other actors’ characters, Netflix or the makers of ‘Peaky Blinders’ have not shared any details about his character or what role he will play in the film.

Barry Keoghan is the latest actor to join Cillian Murphy in the film which will see Stephen Graham, Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee and Ian Peck reprising their roles from the original series.

Keoghan has become the second newcomer to the ‘Peaky Blinders’ franchise following Jay Lycurgo’s casting in an undefined role.

Steven Knight, the creator of the series about the Peaky Blinders gang, wrote the film which will be directed by Tom Harper, who previously helmed several episodes of the series.

Knight is also co-producing ‘Peaky Blinders’ alongside Cillian Murphy, Caryn Mandabach and Guy Heeley.

It is worth mentioning here that production on the film started in September as Netflix in an Instagram post dropped the first look for actor Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby.

“By order of the Peaky Blinders…Tommy Shelby is back. Cillian Murphy and Steven Knight are reunited on set as production officially starts on the upcoming Netflix film,” the caption of the post reads.

The original series first premiered in 2013 on BBC Two and became an instant box office hit.

Netflix later acquired the rights to release the show in the US, releasing its sixth and final season in 2022.