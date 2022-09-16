PFUJ condemns suspension of ARY News transmission

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has strongly condemned the suspension of ARY News transmission, terming it an ‘unfortunate act’, ARY News reported on Friday.

Talking to ARY News programme Bakhabar Sawera, PFUJ President Afzal Butt termed the suspension of channel’s transmission an ‘unfortunate act’, saying that coalition government illegally suspended the channel for four times.

He further criticised the federal government, saying that the ruling coalition issued notice after suspending the channel. “The channel was not being given a chance to clarify its stance,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) suspended ARY News transmission for three days.

The transmission of ARY News was suspended for three days following the PEMRA directives. The authority alleged that the suspension orders were issued regarding the ARY News and BOL News in view of the lack of an effective ‘time delay mechanism’.

READ: SHC RESTRAINS PEMRA FROM ACTION AGAINST ARY NEWS

It is pertinent to mention here that ARY News used ‘time delay mechanism’ while airing PTI’s Gujranwala public rally but it was targeted again by the PEMRA.

