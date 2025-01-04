web analytics
PHC orders resumption of courts in Tank, South Waziristan

TOP NEWS

PESHAWAR: The Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) has ordered the resumption of the courts in South Waziristan and Tank which were shifted temporally to D.I Khan, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Registrar’s Office issued a notification and directed district and Sessions Judges of South Waziristan and Tank to resume their judicial duties in their respective regions.

A notification from PHC read that senior civil judges in these districts are directed to start their work. The announcement also stated that courts have to be restored after ensuring the provision of security for the judges and court staff.

Read also: PHC directs ECP to hold meeting for Senate election in KP

Earlier on October 2, the courts in South Waziristan and Tank were closed by order of PHC due to security concerns. The decision was taken for protection of the lives of judicial officers and courts’ staff.

