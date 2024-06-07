PM Shehbaz arrives in Xi’an on third phase of China visit

XI’AN: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Friday arrived in Xi’an, the capital of Shaanxi province, on the third phase of his China visit.

He was warmly received by Shaanxi’s Deputy Governor Chen Chunjiang, high-ranking Chinese diplomatic officials, and senior Pakistani diplomatic officials.

During his stay in Xi’an, the prime minister will meet with the top leadership of the Shaanxi provincial party committee. He will also visit the Yangling Institute, a renowned institution specializing in modern agriculture.

The Pakistani delegation accompanying the prime minister includes federal ministers Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Dr. Musadik Malik, Attaullah Tarar, Rana Tanveer Hussain, and Sardar Awais Khan Leghari.

The prime minister completed his second leg of China visit in Beijing, where he met Chinese political leadership, including Premier Li Qiang and President Xi Jinping.

PM Shehbaz had earlier visited Shenzhen, where he met with different Chinese investors and firms in efforts to bring investment in Pakistan.

The next day, the premier had emphasised the need for business-to-business cooperation between the two nations and assured Chinese investors of all-out facilitation and foolproof security.

He had also invited technology giant Huawei to invest in Pakistan’s taxation and e-governance sectors besides enhancing its presence in the various Safe City projects operational across the country. The two nations also signed 32 MoUs to promote trade and investment.