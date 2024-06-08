PM Shehbaz returns home with ‘enhanced cooperation’ pacts with China

LAHORE: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif returned home on Saturday evening after a whirlwind five-day China trip that saw Islamabad and Beijing ink over 23 Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs), covering areas from transportation to socioeconomic development, ARY News reported.

Before departing to Pakistan, the prime minister was seen off by Shaanxi Province Vice Governor Chen Chunjiang, senior Chinese and Pakistan Embassy officials at the airport.

Prime Minister Sharif’s visit etched as another milestone in further solidifying of Pak-China bilateral ties, bilateral trade, strategic partnership and the initiation of second phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister said that his recent visit to China added a new dimension to the bilateral ties between Pakistan and China and thanked the Chinese leadership including President Xi and Premier Li Qiang for their hospitality.

He said that the friendship between the two countries was unprecedented.

During the visit, the Chinese business people and investors met with the Pakistani counterparts, he said, adding that Chinese progress in information technology, agriculture, minerals and other sectors was worth emulating.

“The economic partnership between China and Pakistan will benefit the people of the two countries. The positive outcome of the recent visit will have long- lasting impacts,” the prime minister was quoted as saying.

Separately, on his X account, PM Shehbaz extended his heartfelt gratitude to the people and Government of China for the warm hospitality throughout this remarkable and immensely fruitful visit.

“Under President Xi Jinping’s visionary leadership, China is reaching new heights and in order for Pakistan to flourish and progress, there are abundant lessons we can glean from our steadfast ally. Pakistan and China are proud to be Iron Brothers!” he further added in the post.

23 MoUs signed

During the visit, Pakistan and China inked 23 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at enhancing collaboration across various sectors.

The MoUs signed included transportation infrastructure, industry, energy, agriculture, media, healthcare, water management, socioeconomic development, and other mutual areas of interest.

The documents were signed after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang held delegation-level talks wherein they reaffirmed that the Pakistan-China Strategic Cooperative Partnership was characterized by mutual trust, shared principles, and strategic governance.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese Premier Li Qiang witnessed the ceremony as representatives from both sides signed the documents.

Last day of his trip

PM Shehbaz Sharif, along with his delegation, met Party Secretary of Shaanxi province Zhao Yide in Xi’an, China and discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in various sectors, including trade, technology, agricultural and cultural exchanges.

The two sides reaffirmed commitment to further deepen Pakistan-China strategic cooperation, including through promotion of B2B linkages and cultural exchanges.

They agreed to strengthen local and provincial level cooperative partnerships between Pakistan and China for mutual prosperity.

Underscoring Xi’an’s historical significance as a center of cultural and economic exchanges between the East and the West in the Ancient Silk Road, the Prime Minister emphasised continued collaboration between Pakistan and Shaanxi province in people-to-people exchanges particularly in the culture, tourism and education domains.

He also underlined the need to leverage sister-city relationships of Xi’an with Lahore and Multan through practical cooperation at city-to-city level.

The Prime Minister said CPEC is growing from strength to strength with a focus on high quality development in the second phase.

The two sides agreed to strengthen economic cooperation through joint ventures in agriculture, bio-pharmaceuticals, automobile manufacturing, mining, chemicals and textiles sectors.

Secretary Zhao briefed the Prime Minister on the historical significance of Shaanxi province and provided an overview of Shaanxi’s economic and social development highlighting its status as one of the fastest growing regions of China.

The Prime Minister said China’s phenomenal development and support to the developing countries is an inspiration for Pakistan. He invited the state owned and private enterprises from Shaanxi province to benefit from the investor friendly policy framework and regulatory measures in Pakistan.