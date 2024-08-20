PM Shehbaz urges other provinces to announce power relief package like Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif urged other provincial governments to follow the footsteps of the Punjab government and announce power relief packages in their respective provinces, ARY News reported.

Addressing a federal cabinet meeting, PM Shehbaz said that the recent package announced by the Punjab government for electricity consumers, using electricity between 200 to 500 units, is from the provincial budget and there is no contribution by the federal government to it.

“Punjab government allocated Rs 45 billion for the relief package for electricity consumers using up to 500 units monthly,” the prime minister said and added that the federal government has no contribution to the package.

The prime minister said that other provincial governments should also come forward and announce relief for the people just like the Punjab government. He said provincial governments are being provided funds through the National Finance Commission (NFC) for development projects.

PM Shehbaz said that sufficient resources are available with the provincial governments for development works. PM Shehbaz asked those who are criticising the Punjab government’s package not to ‘politicise’ relief efforts.

He said that the federal government in consultation with provincial governments is working on a comprehensive plan for reforms in different sectors of the economy. He said that the power sector, agriculture, digitalization of FBR, commerce and trade are the key focuses of the plan.

The prime minister said the federal government is doing its part to provide relief to people across the country. He mentioned the Rs 50 billion subsidy package in electricity prices to consumers across the country, using up to 200 units of electricity for three months from July to September. He said this relief package covered about 86 percent of electricity consumers across the country.

“Inflation is at the lowest rate of last three years as it has dropped to 11 percent from 38 percent. We will continue our efforts to further reduce it,” PM Shehbaz while highlighting the measures to stabilise the country’s economy.

About the recent damages caused by monsoon rains in different part of the country, the prime minister appreciated NDMA’s coordination and efforts in this regard. On the occasion, the federal cabinet also offered fateha for Shuhada who sacrificed their lives in ongoing war against terrorism and those who died in flash floods and rains.

Earlier on August 16, former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif along with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced a major relief for electricity consumers in Punjab, with focus on providing relief to low-income households

Addressing a press conference, the PML-N supremo stated that consumers using up to 500 units of electricity will receive a relief of Rs 14 per unit.

Nawaz Sharif praised Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz for her efforts in providing relief to the people and announced that she will be launching a solar panel scheme to provide further relief.

He added that the Punjab government has allocated Rs 700 billion for the solar panel scheme, which will help further reduce electricity bills in the future.

The relief package includes a relief of Rs 14 per unit for consumers using up to 500 units, which will cost the Punjab government Rs 45 billion.