Police abandon four checkpoints in Bannu amid security concerns

Bannu: In the wake of recent attacks on police checkpoints, the authorities have decided to abandon four more checkpoints in the Bannu, ARY News reported.

As per details, the checkpoints, located in the areas of Tangi, Kanda, Nasri Khel, and Tora Tak, were deemed unnecessary and have been shut down.

According to the District Police Officer (DPO) Ziauddin Ahmed, the checkpoints were located in areas where they were no longer needed. The decision to abandon the checkpoints comes after six police checkpoints have already been shut down in different areas.

On November 20, at least twelve security personnel embraced martyrdom in a suicide attack on check post in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the ISPR, Khwarij attempted to attack a Joint Check Post in MaliKhel area. The attempt to enter the post was effectively thwarted by troops, which forced the khwarij to ram an explosive laden vehicle into the perimeter wall of the post.

The suicide blast led to collapse of portion of perimeter wall and damaged the adjoining infrastructure, resulting in martyrdom of twelve personnel including ten Soldiers of the security forces and two soldiers of Frontier Constabulary.

The ISPR said security forces and law enforcement agencies are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism. It said that sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve.