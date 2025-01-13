Police register elderly man’s case after 22-year wait

KHANEWAL: Police have registered a case for an elderly man, Ahmed Bakhsh, who had been waiting for justice for 22 years, ARY News reported

According to reports, Ahmed Bakhsh’s neighbor, Ghulam Abbas, took 14 tolas of gold from him 22 years ago, claiming it was for safekeeping. However, Abbas reportedly used the gold as collateral to secure a loan from the bank.

When Ahmed Bakhsh asked for his gold back, Ghulam Abbas refused to return it. Despite repeated efforts over the years, Bakhsh was unable to recover his gold.

Desperate for justice, Ahmed Bakhsh presented his case at an open court session held by DPO Ismail Kharak. After an inquiry, the DPO directed the police to register a case against Ghulam Abbas.

The elderly man expressed his immense joy and relief after the FIR was finally registered. Overwhelmed with gratitude, he thanked the DPO and the police team by presenting them with garlands.

Ahmed Bakhsh’s persistence and the police’s timely intervention have finally brought hope to his decades-long struggle for justice.

