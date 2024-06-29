Poliovirus ‘detected’ in sewage samples of seven districts

ISLAMABAD: The poliovirus has been detected in sewage samples of seven districts across Pakistan, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the Type-1 Wild Poliovirus was found in sewage lines whereas the number of positive sewage samples has risen to 203 in 2024.

The affected districts include Islamabad, Quetta, Nasirabad, Karachi, Peshawar, and Gujranwala, where the poliovirus has been detected in their sewage, sources added.

Quetta had three positive samples, while Karachi had two. This is the first time poliovirus has been detected in Gujranwala’s sewage this year.

Sampling for polio testing was conducted in the affected districts from June 6 to 11.

So far this year, 47 districts have reported poliovirus presence in their sewage, and eight polio cases have been reported nationwide.

Pakistan on Friday reported two more polio cases from Sindh and Balochistan in the country, bringing the total number of cases in the country to eight in 2024.

The National Institute of Health confirmed the two polio cases, a two-year-old child from Qila Abdullah from Balochistan and a 3-year-old girl from Karachi Kemari.

Pakistan reported six polio cases last year, with four from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and two from Karachi.

Polio is a highly infectious disease that can cause paralysis, disability, and even death. Vaccination is the most effective way to prevent polio, and Pakistan has been working to vaccinate millions of children under the age of five to prevent the spread of the disease.

However, it could not be confirmed whether the affected child had been vaccinated against polio or not.