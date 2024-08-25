Political party trying to claim credit for traders’ strike: Ajmal Baloch

QUETTA: President of Markazi Anjuman Tajran Pakistan, Ajmal Baloch, has stated that political parties are attempting to claim credit for the traders’ strike.

“The traders are capable of advocating for their own demands and do not require the support of any political party,” said president Markazi Anjuman Tajran Pakistan.

During a press conference in Quetta, Ajmal Baloch highlighted the unprecedented nature of imposing income tax on property, arguing that globally, income tax is only levied on actual income. He lamented the current state of the country, noting that business activities have dwindled to 30%, while the ruling class remains unwilling to reduce their expenditures.

Markazi Anjuman Tajran Pakistan, Ajmal Baloch, asserted that the country cannot improve unless the death penalty is imposed for corruption. He criticised those who promised free electricity and flour during elections, accusing them of increasing prices by 300%.

In response to the planned strike on August 28, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has invited traders for negotiations. Naeem Mir, Chief Coordinator of the Trader-Friendly Scheme, confirmed that FBR has extended an invitation to trader representatives for discussions.

Naeem Mir stated that, following the Chairman’s directive, the Member Operations contacted trader leaders via telephone. Traders have been invited to FBR Islamabad on August 27 at 3 PM to consult on the amendments to the Trader-Friendly Scheme’s SRO. He expressed hope that the trader leaders would respond positively.

The Chief Coordinator of Trader-Friendly Scheme emphasised that the country cannot afford strikes and protests. He reiterated the commitment to resolving all issues collaboratively and assured that all legitimate demands of the traders would be met.

This development comes amid growing tensions between the government and the trading community, as traders prepare for a nationwide strike to protest against the government’s tax policies and economic management. The outcome of the upcoming negotiations will be crucial in determining whether the strike proceeds as planned or if a resolution can be reached.