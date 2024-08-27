Politicians should build consensus on Balochistan issue, says Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD: The Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday urged political parties to unite and form a consensus on addressing the ongoing challenges in Balochistan, ARY News reported.

Speaking at a Senate session, Ishaq Dar emphasized the need for collective action to restore peace and end terrorism in the country, specifically in Balochistan.

He expressed deep concern over recent events in Balochistan, noting that every Pakistani is saddened by the situation.

READ: 38 people, including security personnel, martyred in Balochistan terror attacks

Dar highlighted that Balochistan is a vital part of the country and requires a unified approach to resolve its issues. He informed the Senate that Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has already arrived in Balochistan, and PM Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to visit the province soon.

The federal government is maintaining close communication with the Balochistan government to address the situation.

The deputy PM stressed the importance of dialogue with those who acknowledge the authority of the Pakistani state, while also taking a firm stand against those involved in violence.

READ: 25 terrorists killed, 4 soldiers martyred in Tirah: ISPR

He warned that some elements, influenced by foreign agencies, are trying to destabilize the province by spreading chaos and terrorism.

Reflecting on past mistakes, Dar mentioned that previous attempts at dialogue, which included releasing certain individuals from prison, may have been misguided.

He pointed out that Pakistan’s enemies are keen on preventing the country from becoming an economic power and frequently stir political instability to hinder its progress.

Ishaq Dar called for the formation of a committee within the Senate to explore solutions to the issues of Balochistan. He emphasized the need to look beyond politics and focus on practical actions to bring peace to the province.

Dar stated that violence in the name of anger cannot be tolerated. He urged those who are dissatisfied to recognize the state of Pakistan and engage in constructive dialogue. However, he made it clear that those who continue to engage in violence will face decisive action.