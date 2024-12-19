PPP lawmakers stage walkout from NA over ministers’ absence

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) staged walkout from the National Assembly (NA) session over the persistent absence of ministers from the house.

Pakistan People’s Party had been complaining about the frequent absence of the ministers from the house.

On Wednesday, the lawmakers belonging to both the treasury and opposition voiced concerns over the absence of the ministers during the question hour.

However, all the concerns were disregarded, as no minister, state minister, or parliamentary secretary was present during the question hour session on Thursday, which resulted in protests from both the allied PPP and the opposition PTI.

In today’s session, PPP senior leader, Syed Naveed Qamar got furious over the absence of the ministers and response from other authorities.

“Do they just show up to give vague responses?” he questioned.

Later, the Pakistan People’s Party MANs and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Hanif Abbasi staged a walk out from the lower house of the Parliament to record their protest over behaviour of the ministers.

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah acknowledged the issue, stating, “I wrote a letter to the prime minister regarding ministers’ attendance.”

He further added, “Attendance improved for two days but has dropped again today.”